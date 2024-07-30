Djokovic overcomes Nadal, Swiatek cruises

[Source: Reuters]

Serbia’s top-seeded Novak Djokovic overcame a brief bout of nerves in the second set before beating 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-1 6-4 at the Paris Olympics on Monday and moving into the third round.

While Djokovic remains in the hunt for his elusive Olympic gold, Spain’s Nadal now has only the doubles competition left to add to his two Olympic gold medals, partnering Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic led 6-1 4-0 before a Nadal comeback attempt that saw him briefly level 4-4.

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland had an even easier morning, crushing France’s Diane Parry 6-1 6-1 to book her own third round spot.

Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the newly crowned Wimbledon champion, also advanced with a straight sets victory over China’s Wang Xinyu as did American Coco Gauff, beating Argentine Maria Lourdes Carle 6-1 6-1.