Development programs to nurture talents

Fiji Tennis Referee Sachin Reddy paints a vibrant picture of the tennis landscape in Fiji, emphasizing its continuous growth from the grassroots level.

With unwavering confidence, Reddy applauds the remarkable work being carried out in development programs, nurturing the emerging talents in the sport.

He believes that overseas tournaments serve as invaluable stepping stones in their ongoing journey toward progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“We try and go to the schools and community to get in more kids to be part of the development program and then looking at the current level of the kids now we have quite a number of really good ones who are actually playing and vying for the Pacific Games.”

In line with this vision, Reddy reveals exciting plans for more competitions on the horizon, offering young, eager players a platform to showcase their skills.

Notably, eight promising athletes are poised to represent Fiji in tennis at the upcoming Pacific Games, scheduled from November 19th to December 2nd.