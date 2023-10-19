Alcaraz pulls out of Basel with injury

[Source: Reuters]

World number two Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from this month’s Swiss Indoors championships in Basel due to injury, organisers said.

Alcaraz’s withdrawal is a blow to his hopes of gaining ground on Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings, with the top-ranked Serbian next in action at the Paris Masters beginning on Oct. 30.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, 20, was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov in the Shanghai Masters round of 16 earlier this month.