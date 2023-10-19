Team Fiji to take malaria tablets

Team Fiji’s Chef De Mission Ajay Ballu

Team Fiji’s Chef De Mission Ajay Ballu says our 592-member contingent will be taking malaria tablets as a prerequisite before departing for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands next month.

Ballu says the requirement was set forth by the host nation’s health ministry.

He adds the decision is also part of a broader effort to prioritize the health and safety of all Fijian athletes and officials during the duration of the regional games.

According to Ballu, there are comprehensive plans in place to address any health-related issues that may arise.

The Chef De Mission says Team Fiji is leaving no stones unturned in their preparations ahead of the Pacific Games, which begins on 19th November.