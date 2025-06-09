Team Fiji to adjust travel logistics ahead of Commonwealth Games

[Photo: FASANOC]

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee is revising logistical plans for the July Commonwealth Games following new host nation procedures.

Chief Executive Vanessa Kilner says athletes will fly to Scotland in waves.

Team Fiji will not share a single venue; instead, athletes will arrive shortly before their competitions begin and depart once they conclude.’

Team Fiji will be participating in a total of nine sports.

“We’re not taking the Fijian delegation as one delegation, and we’re not going to stay in a games village and travel back together. We’re going to be using different waves, so that’s the Glasgow organizing committee has put our, you go three days before your event and leave two days after. So our sport, as they’re scheduled, we will take them accordingly.”

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will feature a total of 10 sports and will be held in Scotland.

