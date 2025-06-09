Tailevu Naitasiri FC prepared for Rewa challenge in season opener

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Tailevu Naitasiri FC is geared up and ready to take on reigning champions Rewa FC in the opening round of the 2026 Extra Premier League season.

Head Coach Shabneel Prasad said the team has been preparing intensely over the past three weeks, focusing on all key areas of the game.

After playing a friendly match last week, he is adamant that his side is ready.

One of the biggest challenges during the build-up to the season was retaining players and recruiting experienced additions.

They will face Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday at 3pm.

