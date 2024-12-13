Taekwondo enthusiasts learn from Olympic coach

The RT Xtreme Tae Kwon Do summer camp got off to an exciting start yesterday at the Boxfit Gym in Suva, with 24 young participants aged between 6 and 16 coming together to sharpen their skills.

Led by Chief Instructor Pranit Kumar and Grand Master Andy Rutten, the camp promises not only rigorous training but also a chance for kids to learn from one of the sport’s most experienced coaches.

Rutten is a four-time Olympic coach who has been working with Papua New Guinea’s Tae Kwon Do team since 2012 and has helped produce two Olympians.

“It’s not just about the training, it’s about getting to know the kids, understanding their cultural backgrounds, and building a connection. That’s how I work best with young athletes.”

The camp focuses on modern Olympic-style Tae Kwon Do, with four-hour daily sessions aimed at developing strong footwork, leg strength, and agility.

“The kids are at different belt levels, so it’s all about finding the right mix of techniques to suit everyone. It’s exciting to see their enthusiasm.”

For Rutten, who describes working with Pacific Islanders as a joy, the camp is about more than just kicking and punching—it’s about inspiring the next generation of Tae Kwon Do athletes in Fiji.

As the sport continues to grow locally, camps like RT Xtreme are helping to create a strong foundation for Fiji’s future champions.