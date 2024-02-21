Surfer Wright hopes to inspire many

The Fiji surfing team

Fijian surfer Curtis Wright aims to inspire more of his fellow Fijians to embrace surfing and proudly represent our country.

Wright who is part of the three-member squad representing Fiji at this year’s ISA World Surfing Games takes immense pride in representing his nation.

He hopes that his performance will encourage others to join in and take up the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

”Something I’m looking forward to for sure will be to do my best to inspire future generations to uplift the sport of surfing in Fiji and hopefully inspire more Fijians to get out there and get in the water.”

The Savusavu lad will be representing Fiji for the first time in the World Surfing Games.

The games will begin this Saturday and wrap up next Sunday.