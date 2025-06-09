Supyk embraces new chapter with Bula FC

New Zealand age-group international Adam Supyk is embracing a fresh chapter in his football journey as one of the foreign recruits for Bula FC ahead of the inaugural OFC Professional League season, which kicks off next month.

The defender brings valuable experience to the squad, having represented New Zealand at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-23 level, earning 22 appearances across the junior national teams.

Now based in Fiji, Supyk says the opportunity to be part of the country’s first fully professional football team is both humbling and motivating.

“It means a lot to me. I’m very grateful to everyone who’s been involved behind the scenes, my family, my friends, and the coaches who helped me get to this point. I’ve worked my whole life for an opportunity in a professional environment, and when this came along, I took it with both hands.”

Supyk described the transition into full-time professionalism as a major shift, allowing him to focus entirely on football, training and recovery after previously balancing work alongside the game.

“Living your life as a professional, focusing on football and the gym every day, that’s been the biggest change for me.”

He also had a clear message for young Fijian footballers hoping to follow a similar path, particularly with a professional pathway now available at home.

“Work hard, both on and off the pitch. Now that there’s a professional club in Fiji, you really have to push yourself every day, work on your strengths and weaknesses, and earn your chance.”

While Supyk always believed he could earn a professional contract, he admits he never imagined that opportunity would come in Fiji.

“I always believed in myself, but I didn’t think it would be here. Now that it is, I’m super happy and grateful, and I’m just looking forward to playing that first game.”

Bula FC will make history next month when they take the field in Fiji’s first-ever professional football campaign in the OFC Pro League.

