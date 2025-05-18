Young guns shine as Drua dominates Western Force

Philip Baselala (left), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula (right)

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says the performance of halfback Philip Baselala and fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula in their commanding 38-7 victory over the Western Force is a clear sign that the future of the team is in good hands.

The duo, among the youngest in the squad, played crucial roles in dictating the tempo and structure of the match.

Their composure and control impressed both fans and coaching staff alike.

Article continues after advertisement

Jackson highlighted that having two 20-year-olds steering the team in such pivotal positions is a rarity in the Super Rugby competition.

The match marked Baselala’s first start of the season, and he made the most of the opportunity by scoring a try and showing his ability to command the game from the base of the ruck.

While acknowledging that the Drua may lack experience compared to other Super Rugby sides, Jackson emphasized that what they may miss in experience, they make up for with heart and courage, qualities that he believes set them apart.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.