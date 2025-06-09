[Source: File]

After two narrow losses to start the season, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua finally delivered the complete performance head coach Glen Jackson had been demanding in round 3 of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

In front of the home crowd in Lautoka, the difference wasn’t tactics or flair; it was composure across the full 80 minutes.

Head coach Glen Jackson says that consistency was the turning point.

Article continues after advertisement

“We played for 80 minutes.”

Jackson acknowledged the quality of their opposition but emphasized how proud he was of his side’s resilience.

“I think the Hurricanes are a complete and utter quality outfit that will go a long way in this competition. I was just really proud of the boys.”

He admitted belief can be tested when results don’t come early in the season but said the squad trusted their process.

“It’s not easy when you start 0–2 just to have some belief that 80 minutes is around the corner.”

Jackson reserved special praise for co-captain Frank Lomani, describing his versatility and work rate as symbolic of the Drua identity.

For Jackson, the performance wasn’t just about one win; it was about proof that his young side can stay in the fight for the full 80.

The Drua will be on bye this in the next round before hosting the Brumbies in Ba on the 14th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.