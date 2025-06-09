Nabaro crosses path with rugby idol, savors the moment

[Source: File]

A simple trip to Nadi International Airport to collect paperwork turned into an unforgettable day for Luke Nabaro, who had the chance to meet his all-time rugby idol for the very first time.

Nabaro was walking past the International Arrivals area when he unexpectedly came face-to-face with Moana Pasifika head coach and former All Blacks great, Tana Umaga.

The team arrived in Nadi this morning ahead of their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Seizing the moment, Nabaro approached Umaga for a photo, describing the encounter as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

He said he has always been a passionate All Blacks supporter, with Umaga ranking among his favourite players of all time.

“I’ve been a fan of his for more than 20 years; he was a very talented player, and I’d rank him as one of the best players ever to play in the centre position. I’m just happy and thankful that I got to meet him.”

Nabaro is now hoping to attend Saturday’s clash between the Drua and Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park and perhaps even meet the former All Blacks captain once again.

The match kicks off at 3:30pm on Saturday at Churchill Park.

