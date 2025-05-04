Moana Pasifika shocks Highlanders

[Photo Credit: Moana Pasifika/ Facebook]

Moana Pasifika kept their Super Rugby Pacific finals hopes alive with a historic 34–29 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin—their first-ever victory over the southern franchise.

The game was a high-scoring rollercoaster, with both sides trading tries in a fast-paced contest.

Early scores from Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Danny Toala set the tone, while Moana edged ahead 17–12 at halftime through Lalomilo Lalamilo’s try and the boot of William Havili.

The second half saw momentum swing wildly.

Ardie Savea’s solo effort gave Moana a lift, but the Highlanders fought back through Jonah Lowe’s second try and a rolling maul finish by Jack Taylor that gave them a late lead.

With just minutes remaining, Moana halfback Melani Matavao charged down a kick and scored to snatch the win, capping a dramatic performance that pushes Moana into sixth on the ladder.

The Highlanders, now 10th, face an uphill battle to stay in the finals race.

