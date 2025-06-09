Malolo coach disappointed but grateful for chance

[Source: Malolo Rugby/ Facebook]

Malolo Rugby assistant coach Joseva Domolailai admits it was disappointing to see their curtain raiser against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Development side called off at halftime, but says the team is thankful for the opportunity.

The match ended earlier than expected this afternoon with officials halting proceedings to protect the playing surface.

The Drua Development side were leading 19-0 at the break when the decision was made, denying Malolo the chance to stage a second-half fightback.

Domolailai says while there was clear frustration in the camp after losing valuable game time, the players understand that weather conditions are beyond anyone’s control.

Meanwhile, Drua Development squad member Garlen Peace, who did not feature in the match, praised Malolo’s effort and intensity during the opening spell, saying the contest had the makings of a strong second-half battle.

The Drua Development side will feature in one more curtain raiser when they travel to Ba next fortnight to face Ba Rugby.

Drua are on a bye next week and will host the Brumbies in Ba in a fortnight.

