Lessons to be put into practice at Brumbies clash

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are set to put everything they’ve learned from the past four rounds of Super Rugby Pacific to the test in a high-stakes showdown against the Brumbies this Friday.

With lessons from hard-fought battles fueling their preparation, the Drua are primed to deliver a statement performance against the host team.

This as the Drua have only one of four wins so far and Coach Glen Jackson says trial and error stage is complete and now its game time.

“Brumbies had a great victory against the Blues so they will be pretty proud of what they did but you know I thought its one of the games that we didn’t quite do what we wanted to in the first round so its good to get them again really early because you know we can just put into practice what we have done the last four weeks.”

The Drua head coach is confident his team have the capabilities to put on a strong performance in Canberra and looks forward to some positive results this Friday.

Drua will meet Brumbies at 8.35pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Australia.

