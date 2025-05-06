Jackson praises Valetini’s performance

Kemu Valetini [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has praised Kemu Valetini’s composed and commanding display at flyhalf during the team’s dramatic 36–33 win over the Queensland Reds in Suva last weekend.

The match marked Valetini’s first start at No.10 on home soil this season, having previously featured at inside centre.

Jackson said the decision to move him back to his preferred position was fully justified by his performance.

“I’m so happy for Kemu. We played him at 12, sort of got him into 12 a little bit. It was just a decision to put him back at 10 — that’s what he is.”

Valetini’s tactical kicking and game management were instrumental in steering the Drua into strong attacking positions, particularly in the first half.

Jackson said he was especially impressed by his playmaker’s ability to manage the game over the full 80 minutes.

The win keeps the Drua’s playoff hopes alive and sets up an exciting clash against the Blues this Friday in Suva.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports with kickoff set at 7.05 pm.

