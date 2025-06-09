Jackson manages balance between national reps and local talent

Etonia Waqa powering through his gym session. [Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are now entering their third to fourth week of pre-season, with a heavy focus on conditioning and squad integration as they prepare for the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

With a large portion of the squad still on Flying Fijians duty, the early block has centred on developing the locally based players while carefully managing the workload of returning internationals.

Head coach Glen Jackson says the group has already logged significant work as the foundation of their campaign continues to build.

Article continues after advertisement

“Pre-season at the moment, that is essentially where we’re at at the moment. The boys have realized they’re back. We had 30 people on our team play for the Flying Fijians over the last few years, and so to get the balance right of looking after the national players and looking after our young men here is important.”



Drua Head coach Glen Jackson.

Jackson added that despite not yet having the full squad together, the training load has been strong and will intensify over the coming weeks.

“But we’ve got a lot of hard work under our belt already, and it will continue for the next seven weeks prior to Christmas before the Flying Fijians come back.”

The Drua’s full pre-season programme will lift once the national side returns from international duties, with trial preparations and squad combinations set to take priority in the next phase.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.