Is the 13 Jersey now Samusamuvodre’s?

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre was there from the very beginning.

When the Fijian Drua named their inaugural squad in 2022, he was one of the first players announced, a local talent trusted to grow with the franchise. But while others quickly made headlines, Samusamuvodre’s journey has been quieter.

Across three seasons, he managed just 20 appearances, shifting between positions in the backline and struggling to truly stamp his authority.

This year feels different.

Three rounds into the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, Samusamuvodre already has two tries, and more importantly, presence.

In Round One against Moana Pasifika in Lautoka, he crossed for his first ever Drua try. It wasn’t just a personal milestone; it felt like a breakthrough moment. After seasons of patience, injuries, rotation and positional changes, he finally had his statement.

Then came Sydney.

Up against Wallabies star Joseph Suaalii at outside centre, Samusamuvodre didn’t shrink from the occasion. Instead, he delivered one of his most composed performances in a Drua jersey, strong defensively, sharp in attack, and confident in his reads.

And last Saturday, back in Lautoka, he went again.

Facing All Blacks midfielder Billy Proctor, he scored his second Super Rugby Pacific try and once more showed control and maturity at centre. It wasn’t just about the try. It was his defensive organisation, his communication, and his ability to hold shape under pressure that stood out.

For the first time, Samusamuvodre looks settled.

The departure of Iosefo Masi left a big gap in the number 13 jersey. Masi was explosive, creative and a key attacking weapon. Replacing that kind of presence is never easy. But in the opening three rounds, Samusamuvodre has quietly stepped forward.

He’s not trying to be Masi. He’s building his own style, direct, composed, and defensively reliable.

After years of waiting, learning and adjusting across positions, he now looks at home in the midfield. The confidence is visible. The impact is measurable.

So the question now is simple:

Is the number 13 jersey his to own?

If the first three rounds are anything to go by, Samusamuvodre isn’t just filling big shoes, he’s starting to make that jersey his own.

