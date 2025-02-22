Ikanivere replaces Dolokoto on the bench

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has made a last-minute change to their squad for the Round 2 clash against the Hurricanes, with co-captain Tevita Ikanivere replacing Mesulame Dolokoto on the bench.

With 15 changes from last weekend’s lineup, head coach Glen Jackson has made strategic adjustments to strengthen the team.

Zuriel Togiatama starts at hooker alongside Emosi Tuqiri and Mesake Doge in the front row.

Isoa Nasilasila and Mesake Vocevoce pair up in the second row, while Meli Derenalagi and former Fiji U20 skipper Motikiai Murray take charge on the flanks.

Captain Frank Lomani starts at halfback, with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula making his season debut at flyhalf. Taniela Rakuro returns from injury on the left wing, while Junior Ratuva takes the right.

Inia Tabuavou earns his Super Rugby Pacific debut at inside center, teaming up with Tuidraki Samusamuvodre. Ilaisa Droasese completes the starting XV at fullback.

On the bench, Ikanivere steps in as the backup hooker, joined by Peni Ravai in Drua colors for the first time at loosehead, and Meli Tuni covering the tighthead.

Leone Rotuisolia provides second-row depth, while Kiti Salawa supports the loose forwards. Peni Matawalu and Caleb Muntz offer cover for the halves, with Iosefo Masi rounding out the squad as a backline utility.

The Drua face the Hurricanes at Napier, New Zealand, at 3:35 pm today.

