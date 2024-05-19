Good redemption in front of home fans: Ikanivere

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere was a proud man yesterday after his side’s 28-19 win over the Queensland Reds in Suva.

The livewire hooker, who scored two tries in a Man-of-the-Match performance, says it was perfect redemption for the side after a disappointing outing against the Western Force a week earlier.

“We didn’t perform last week but we still filled the stadium this week and that win was for our fans and families. The team performed well, I challenged everybody this week to show up and I think they showed up and I scored two tries today because I was at the right place at the right time.”

Ikanivere says the team cannot rest on their laurels, as they prepare for next weekend’s clash against the Highlanders in Dunedin.