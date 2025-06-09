Drua trio visits Sabeto Sangam School

[Source: File]

Sabeto Sangam Primary School was buzzing with activity this afternoon as students received a special visit from members of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The three players who visited the school were hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua, along with centres Iosefo Namoce and Inia Tabuavou.

The players spoke on their journey into the drua to the students and shared advice on education and moral values.

Article continues after advertisement

Head teacher Anil Chand says the visit by the team was an encouraging one for the students.

He thanked the players for taking out the time from their schedule for the day and wished them all the best in their opening clash this weekend.

The Drua plays Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park in Lautoka for their opening match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby season, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.