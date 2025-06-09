Drua to face Chiefs in Waikato trial

Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will open their 2026 campaign preparations with a pre-season trial against the Gallagher Chiefs at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on January 30.

The match gives Drua fans in New Zealand’s North Island a rare chance to watch the side in action before the new Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season begins.

It will also be the Drua’s first-ever outing in the Bay of Plenty region.

The wider squad is expected to travel for the clash, with coaches planning to use the hit-out to assess depth, combinations and overall match readiness.

The trial against the 2025 grand finalists is seen as an important step in building cohesion and sharpening the team’s structures ahead of the new season.

Head coach Glen Jackson says the team is grateful to face a quality opponent like the Gallagher Chiefs.

The Drua camp will spend four days in New Zealand as part of their preparation block, with the trial designed to test fitness levels and provide valuable minutes for both established players and new squad members.

Jackson says It’s an invaluable chance for the players to push their boundaries before the main competition starts.

The team is also hopeful of strong support in the Bay Area, home to a large Fijian community who will have the chance to witness the side’s trademark fast and physical rugby up close.

The match is set for a 2pm at Blake Park.

