Drua still over the moon with win

Proud is an understatement for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua after securing their first win in the capital city this season, defeating the Queensland Reds over the weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

It was a hard-fought 36-33 victory and coach Glen Jackson was over the moon, knowing they had overcome a quality Reds side that has performed strongly this year.

The win is Drua’s third of the season, while the Reds remain 4th on the standings with six victories.

Jackson has acknowledged that despite the pressure the team is facing behind the scenes, they have managed to deliver.

“I’m just stoked for the boys, I know there are things going on around our season and I’m just so happy its Mes’s first time to captain the team and to get a win. I might retire him from captain now. The boys just showed what it means to play for the Drua.”

He adds travel will be the least of their worries this week so full focu will be on preparations and getting another win.

The Blues will travel to Suva this week and will meet Drua at 7.05pm on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

