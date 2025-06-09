Drua stars boost Development side for AFRU curtain raiser

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Eight members of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will feature for the Drua Development team in this Saturday’s curtain raiser clash against the visiting Australian Fijians Rugby Union at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match will precede the Round One Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific encounter between the Drua and Moana Pasifika, giving fans added value with two quality fixtures for the price of one.

Head coach Nemani Nadolo-Kuridrani has included experienced campaigners Vilive Miramira, Motikiai Murray, Philip Baselala, Joji Nasova, Inia Tabuavou, and Kavaia Tagivetaua to strengthen the development side in front of the home crowd.

They will link up with the next crop of emerging talent in the Drua Development Squad, which features Breyton Legge, Harold Rounds, who will captain the side, Angelo Smith, Janerio Wakeham, Kalioni Ratunabuabua, Meli Dreu, Pita Manamanaivalu, Garlen Peace, and Bogi Kikau.

Also named in the squad are Josh Uluibau, JD Sivivatu Kanth, Sairusi Ravudi, Daris Khan, Jeremaia Teka, Adam Khan, Joweli Walevu, Isikeli Basiyalo, and Maleli Nauvasi.

The fixture presents an opportunity for the Development players to test themselves against international opposition while building combinations in front of a home crowd ahead of the main Super Rugby Pacific clash.

