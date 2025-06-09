Drua renews partnership with Tanoa Hotel

Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook

The Swire Fijian Drua has renewed its partnership with one of the Pacific’s leading hotel group as the official hotel and home of the club for an additional three years.

The renewed agreement extends a relationship that began two years ago which saw Tanoa Hotels become an official major Sponsor of the Drua Women’s team.

Tanoa Hotel Group’s Managing Director, Rohit Reddy, expressed his delight at deepening the relationship with the Drua.

“We are incredibly proud to cement our place in the Fijian Drua vuvale for another three years. The past seasons have validated our decision to invest in this exceptional organization. We have witnessed first-hand the positive impact the Drua teams—both Men and Women—have had on Fiji, not just in sport, but in local tourism and national pride.”

The Fijian Drua will open their 2026 campaign preparations with a pre-season trial against the Gallagher Chiefs at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on January 30.

