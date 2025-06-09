Drua ready to ignite Pacific rivalry in Round One

[Source: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will open their 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign with more than just competition points on the line; pride and unfinished business are part of the equation.

Saturday’s clash against Moana Pasifika in Lautoka marks the return of the “Battle of the Pacific,” a rivalry that continues to grow in intensity.

After falling short against Moana last season, the Drua now have the chance to respond immediately in front of their home fans.

Head coach Glen Jackson admitted last year’s defeat remains a reminder of what’s required at this level.

“They played unbelievably well against us. I thought in North Harbour we probably didn’t fire too many shots. So it’s certainly a good game to have first up.”

Jackson believes the opportunity to face Moana Pasifika straight away provides motivation and clarity for his squad heading into the new season.

“I know the guys that played that game will have memories of that, so it’s nice to have them on our home turf.”

While the two sides will only meet once this year, Jackson welcomed the decision to open the campaign with a Pacific derby.

The Drua open their campaign against Moana Pasifika this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with kickoff scheduled for 3:35pm.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

