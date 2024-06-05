Drua maintains starting line-up

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne has retained his starting line-up from last week’s win against the Melbourne Rebels as the Drua make their second consecutive quarter-final appearance in just three seasons.

Fifteen of the matchday 23 players featured for the Drua in last year’s quarter-final match.

Prop Livai Natave is at loosehead while Tevita Ikanivere starts at hooker with Mesake Doge at tighthead prop.

In the second row, Mesake Vocevoce will again partner with Leone Rotuisolia.

Etonia Waqa is at blindside flanker while Kitione Salawa remains at openside.

Captain Meli Derenalagi is at number eight.

Frank Lomani starts at halfback partnering with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at flyhalf.

The impressive Waqa Nalaga remains at left wing with Selestino Ravutaumada retaining his right-wing spot.

Kemu Valetini starts at inside centre with Iosefo Masi at outside centre while Ilaisa Droasese is at fullback.

Byrne has named a 6–2 split on the bench once again.

Zuriel Togiatama is the cover at hooker with props Emosi Tuqiri and Samu Tawake as the loosehead and tighthead props, respectively.

Isoa Nasilasila is the replacement lock while Motikiai Murray covers the loose forwards alongside Elia Canakaivata.

Peni Matawalu will provide cover for the inside halves and Caleb Muntz will cover the rest of the backline.

The Drua will take on the Blues at 7.05pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.