Drua drop to ninth after loss to Hurricanes

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has dropped to ninth place in the Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The side lost its second game, going down 38-34 to the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

After two games, Fijian Drua now sits on 2 points.

They will face the Waratahs at 8:35pm on Friday in Round 3 of the Super Rugby competition.

Meanwhile, in other results from the weekend, the Chiefs beat the Crusaders 49-24, the Reds outclassed Moana Pasifika 56-36, the Highlanders defeated the Blues 29-21, and the Force beat the Brumbies 45-42.