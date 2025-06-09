Drua braces for strong Hurricane

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani has made one thing clear ahead of today’s showdown against the Hurricanes in Lautoka – the weather will not decide this contest.

With heavy rain forecast, Lomani says the Drua are prepared for anything the skies throw at them.

For the hosts, it is not about perfect conditions but about embracing the fight, whether it is played under scorching heat or driving rain.

“Hail, rain or shine, we will still turn up. This is rugby, this is us. Conditions will never go the way we expect, but we’ve got to adapt to it. We play rugby in heavy rain and in the heat as well. Nothing new to us.”

He stresses that adapting is part of the game, especially in Fiji where conditions can change quickly.

The co-captain believes playing in wet weather or intense humidity is nothing new for the Drua, who pride themselves on thriving in tough environments.

Beyond the tactical adjustments, Lomani also sent a heartfelt message to the Drua faithful at home and abroad, acknowledging the passion that fuels the team week in and week out.

“To our fans here and abroad, these are the things that we really appreciate. The whole club is our fan base. We are the world’s best fans.”

With the Hurricanes in town, Lomani expects a fierce battle but is confident the atmosphere in Lautoka will lift the side.

He is urging supporters to pack the stands and create the electric environment the Drua are known for.

Kickoff is at 3.35pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

