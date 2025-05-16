Drua aims for memorable send-off for departing players

Iosefo Masi.

As the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prepares to take on the Western Force tomorrow, the team is aiming for a memorable victory to honour several key players who will be playing their final home game for the club.

Head coach Glen Jackson has confirmed that four players will be leaving the squad at the end of the season, adding extra significance to the clash in Lautoka Churchill Park.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere acknowledged the emotional weight of the occasion, noting that the team is determined to give their departing teammates a fitting send-off in front of their home fans.

“I think it’s very important as it will be the last time they are going to be running out in the Fijian Drua jersey here at home and we just looking at a good performance out here tomorrow.”



Among those leaving are inside center Iosefo Masi, robust winger Selestino Ravutaumada, fly-half Caleb Muntz and Ikanivere.

With emotions running high, the Drua will aim to deliver a strong performance and close out the home campaign on a high note.

The match kicks off at 3.35pm at their renowned home ground in Lautoka and you can catch all the action Live on FBFC Sports.

