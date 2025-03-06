Chiefs ready for western heat

[Source: Gallagher Chiefs/ Facebook]

As the table-topping Chiefs prepare to take on the Fijian Drua in Lautoka, captain Tupou Vaa’i knows his side won’t just be battling the opposition—they’ll be up against the scorching Fijian conditions as well.

With the Drua’s formidable home record and the Churchill Park heat set to play a major factor, Vaa’i admits his team is bracing for a tough challenge.

“We know that the heat won’t be on our side. We know that the Fijians are a hard team to beat at home, so it’s a big challenge for us to come out here and be able to play our game and also play in the heat as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the Chiefs’ unbeaten run so far, they are well aware that the Drua have taken down some of Super Rugby’s biggest teams on home soil.

The visitors will need to dig deep if they want to maintain their place at the top of the table.

The Fijian Drua hosts the Chiefs this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in Round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match kicks off at 3.35 pm and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.