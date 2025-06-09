Barrett credits Drua defence in Lautoka battle

[Source: File]

The Hurricanes were made to work hard in the second half despite carrying momentum into the final spell of their clash in round 3 of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season in Lautoka.

Playing in challenging conditions and against a disciplined Swire Shiupping Drua outfit, the visitors struggled to maintain control when it mattered most.

Captain Jordie Barrett admitted possession proved to be their biggest hurdle.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the toughest thing was, for obvious reasons, holding the ball.”

He explained that while his side spent large periods in attacking territory, converting that into pressure points was difficult.

“We actually played a lot of the second half in the right end of the park and it was extremely hard to hold the ball, but the Drua were very disciplined on defence and didn’t allow us too many entries into the corner.”

Barrett acknowledged the home side’s strength at Churchill Park, noting the challenge of facing the Drua in Lautoka.

“They played well today. You can see why they’re so tough to beat in Lautoka. So, good side.”

The Drua will be on bye this in the next round before hosting the Brumbies in Ba on the 14th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.