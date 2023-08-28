Sports Council initiates restoration of stadium's tracks

The Fiji Sports Council has announced its plans to commence the restoration work on the synthetic tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Monday.

The upgrade is set to encompass the removal of the existing track lines, making way for the installation of an entirely new and advanced synthetic track system.

Fiji Sports Council Chairman Gilbert Vakalalabure has expressed his gratitude for the feedback received from the public, highlighting the dilapidated state of the current tracks.

He further extended appreciation to the government for its support, allocating a sum of $1.9 million from the National 2023-2024 Budget for the track’s much-needed enhancement.

The project will be carried out by an Australian company called Sphynx Solutions Pty Ltd.

The timeline for this upgrade aims for completion in the early months of 2024, promising an enhanced sporting experience for all users of the stadium.

During this phase, athletes who regularly utilize the track are advised to arrange for alternative options, considering the temporary unavailability.