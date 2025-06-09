Southern billiard and snooker holds first competition

32 players are part of the Divine Contractors Southern Billiards and Snooker Association of Fiji Open tournament at the historic Merchants Club in Suva.

The event started yesterday and ends with the finals tomorrow.

This year’s tournament has attracted a stellar field, creating a fascinating mix of youth, experience, and raw talent.

SBSAF President, David Ratnam, says they’re thrilled to see such a diverse and strong lineup.

He says it’s not every day you see the raw power of top southern shooters tested against the cunning and precision of the more experienced, seasoned campaigners.

Ratnam also believes this tournament is about growing the sport, and having that mix is fantastic for spectators and the players alike.

The tournament features a challenging format, with a full set of 15 reds and the implementation of the “3 Foul and Miss” rule, ensuring a high standard of play.

The winner takes home $400, the runner-up $200, and cash prizes for semi-finalists and quarter-finalists.

The Southern Billiards & Snooker Association of Fiji also extends its deepest gratitude to title Sponsor Divine Contractors Pte Ltd for their generous support.

Their commitment to the local sporting community has made this significant prize pool possible and elevated the standard of competition for all participants.

