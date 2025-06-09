Solomon captain joins Labasa women

[Source: FA / Facebook

Solomon Islands national captain Ileen Pegi has joined the Labasa Women’s team.

The 33-year-old striker is a renowned name in women’s football, with her exceptional speed and clinical finishes forming a formidable combination.

The Solomon Islander featured for Labasa Women’s today in their Women’s Super League match against Rewa Women at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori, where her new side secured a 3-0 win.

Article continues after advertisement

Pegi opened her scoring account on debut, with Anni Finau and former national Fiji women’s captain Sofie Diyalowai completing the scoring for Labasa.

In other Super League results, yesterday’s matches saw Nadi Women and Suva Women play to a 2-2 draw, while Ba Women delivered a dominant performance, thrashing Tailevu Naitasiri 19-0 at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.