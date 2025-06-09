Smith craves legacy in Pacific hockey

Since first picking up the sport of hockey back in high school more than 20 years ago, Astral Smith never imaged that the game would one day carry her far beyond the sidelines and onto the international stage.

What began as an after-school pastime gradually grew into a lifelong calling, one that would take Smith across the Pacific and into the heart of elite hockey competition.

Yet unlike the traditional journey from player to champion, her defining moment came not on the field, but from the stands.

In 2016, at the Oceania Pacific Cup, Smith sat in the crowd, pregnant with her first child, passionately supporting the Fiji team.

It was there that the late Andrea Manueli — a highly respected figure in international hockey officiating — recognized her potential and offered advice that would alter the course of her career.

Encouraged to step into officiating, Smith embraced the challenge with humility and determination.

Despite initial uncertainty, she quickly found her stride, discovering a new way to serve the sport she loved.

Today, Smith stands among Fiji’s leading technical officials, officiating at international tournaments and helping to shape the future of hockey officiating across the Pacific.

