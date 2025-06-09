Singh to announce his next fight

Local professional boxer Sebastian Singh is expected to make an announcement soon regarding his next fight, following his most recent outing in October last year.

In a recent post on Facebook, Singh revealed that his next bout will take place at an Australian event, sparking excitement among local boxing fans.

It is understood that Singh is likely to face Australia’s Ahmad Jaber, with the fight expected to take place in April, although official confirmation is still pending.

Singh boasts an impressive record in the ring with 15 wins with nine by the way of knockout, and 10 losses.

