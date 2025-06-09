Canada slaps retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth $20 billion as trade war intensifies

[Photo: REUTERS]

Canada hit back on Tuesday with retaliatory tariffs on about $20 billion worth of U.S. annual imports and rolled out aid for businesses and workers, matching Washington’s latest duties dollar-for-dollar.

The counter-tariffs on U.S. goods take effect on September 8 and impose duties of 15%, 25% and 50% across around 700 products imported from south of the border, a government statement said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s new 50% tariffs on $20 billions of Canadian imports took effect on Saturday after talks between the two countries collapsed.

Canada levied the 50% tariffs on steel, aluminum, furniture and clothing, set the 25% tariffs on cheese, appliances and some seafood, and placed the 15% tariffs on electronics and tools, a Canadian government official told reporters.