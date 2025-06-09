Gaps remain in Fiji’s sexual health education

[Photo: File]

Gaps in students’ knowledge of HIV, sexual health and substance abuse are raising concerns about how effectively these issues are being addressed in Fiji’s schools.

A survey by Medical Services Pacific across six pilot schools found many students do not have accurate information about HIV and the risks associated with drugs and substance abuse.

MSP Country Director Kesaia Robinson says the findings show there is still a clear need for stronger sexual health education among young people.

“It’s not really about Medical Services Pacific going in and rendering these services… but it’s really to understand that the need is still there for our students, especially given the numbers and how it has really affected our young adolescents within the ages of 10–19 years old.”

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The survey has also raised questions about whether Fiji’s school curriculum is keeping pace with the challenges facing young people.

The Family Life Education workbook currently used in schools was last updated in 2013.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says teacher understanding and the way sexual health education is delivered in schools are among the challenges that need to be addressed.

“When we talk about school, the whole school within Fiji and the understanding from the teachers is very important too… we’re having in-house training based on this subject area and hopefully where there are challenges the Ministry will look into it as a priority area, so that nobody is left behind.”

MSP says the survey provides a clearer picture of the gaps in students’ knowledge and can help guide improvements to HIV and sexual health education.

The challenge now is ensuring young people receive accurate and age-appropriate information to help them make informed decisions and reduce their exposure to health risks.