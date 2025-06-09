Fiji explores new technology for safer fisheries

[Photo: Ministry of Fisheries/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji is exploring new technology to strengthen coastal resource management and improve maritime safety.

The Ministry of Fisheries is partnering with the United Nations Platform for Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response, UN-SPIDER, under the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.

The pilot centres on the Triton’s Spear or TS3, a vessel monitoring system developed by a Japanese company Ocean Solution Technology with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The system is designed for small-scale coastal fleets and operates using solar power without external wiring.

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It can provide GPS location updates every 30 seconds, compared to the hourly updates of standard vessel monitoring systems.

The partnership aims to combine remote sensing and space-based technology to support safer and more sustainable fisheries across Fiji and the wider Pacific.