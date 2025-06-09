FICAC discontinues case against Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar

Former Chief Executive Officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar (Insert) [Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

A nolle prosequi has been filed against former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and current Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar.

The matter was called before the court today for trial.

However, FICAC filed a nolle prosequi, discontinuing the case against the two.

Following the filing, their bail conditions have been lifted, including the condition restricting their departure from Fiji.

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Sayed-Khaiyum was initially charged with charges of abuse of office for gain and general dishonesty causing a loss.

While Sagar faced one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.