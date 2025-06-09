Nauluvatu receives new water supply system

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

More than 300 villagers of Nauluvatu Village Naitasiri, now have access to an improved water supply system following the installation of a new water system.

The system includes a new dam, storage tank, 1.6 kilometres of pipelines, water purification facilities, standpipes and household connections.

For years, the people of Nauluvatu have faced issues longstanding water supply challenges caused by ageing infrastructure that contributed to leaks and disruptions with supply.

Minister for Transport, Meteorological services and Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project goes beyond infrastructure and focuses on improving the quality of life

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“Reliable water supports drinking, cooking, washing, sanitation and hygiene, while also strengthening the community’s resilience during changing weather conditions.”

The project was valued at more than $212,000 and improve supply reliability and reduce costly repairs.