Government confirms practical transition For TST

[Photo: File]

Following discussions between the Government and the tourism industry, the Tourism Services Tax will apply only to new bookings made from September 1st.

The arrangement was confirmed by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, and the Tourism Action Group.

Bookings made before September 1st will not be subject to the tax, even if the service is provided after that date.

The arrangement provides certainty for visitors and allows tourism operators to follow through with existing bookings and contractual commitments.

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The tax will apply to qualifying tourism operators and services under the Tourism Services Tax Act 2026, from September 1st this year to August 31st 2027.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service will issue an updated guidance and work with tourism stakeholders to support implementation from September 1st.

The Government says the transition recognises tourism’s contribution to Fiji’s economy, employment, businesses and communities.