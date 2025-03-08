Silktails fall short against Eels

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have kicked off their Jersey Flegg Cup campaign with a 26-6 defeat to the Parramatta Eels this afternoon at Hammondville Oval in Sydney.

The Eels dominated the contest, displaying superior skill and execution in both attack and defense.

Despite flashes of promise from the Silktails, they struggled to break through a well-organized Eels side that controlled possession and dictated the pace of the game.

The Silktails showed moments of resilience and creativity in their attacking phases, but their efforts were not enough to counter the physicality and clinical finishing of the Eels.

While the Fijian side will take lessons from this opener, they will need to sharpen their execution and defensive structure as they prepare for their next challenge.

