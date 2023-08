[Source: Supplied]

Suva Grammar School presented a mata-ni-gasau to the family of the late Pasikali Naevo yesterday.

This comes after an alleged audio recording of a student from Grammar criticizing the late Naevo and Natabua High School’s defeat in the National Deans final.

The audio recording was widely circulated and gained a lot of attention on social media.

The Naevo family has accepted the traditional apology.