Young makes the cut, Likuceva returns

Laisana Likuceva [left] with Heleina Young

Former Fiji Secondary Schools sprint champion Heleina Young will make her World Series debut for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s in Vancouver.

The speedster has been named by Head Coach Saiasi Fuli in his 13 member squad for Vancouver and Los Angeles 7s.

Olympic bronze medalist Laisana Likuceva is another notable inclusion.

Likuceva has been out of action for almost two years after giving birth to her son.

She was part of the gold medal winning team at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Both Likuceva and her husband Napolioni Bolaca are returning to the World Series after more than a year.

Fijiana 7s coach Fuli says Young has shown remarkable progress throughout her rehabilitation, and now it’s her time to shine and display her talent on the field.

Fuli has also retained a core group of players led by captain Ana Naimasi.

The team boasts a formidable lineup with players like Vani Buleki, Aloesi Nakoci, Raijeli Daveua, and Verenaisi Bari providing strength in the forwards, while Reapi Ulunisau, Lavena Cavuru, and Ilisapeci Delaiwau bring speed and agility to the backs.

The team faces a challenging pool in the Vancouver 7s, pitted against table leaders Australia, along with Japan and the USA.

The Vancouver 7s is scheduled to kick off from the 23rd to the 25th of February.