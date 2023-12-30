Whyte clarifies prize money for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

Teams gearing up for the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s will be out on their best as the prize money is worth the play.

Team founder, Jay Whyte says the prize money was calculated and confirmed according to the teams competing in the different categories.

He adds the men’s winner will walk away with $20,000 while the women’s will have $15,000 up for grabs.

Article continues after advertisement

In the youth category, a total of $10,000 will also be up for grabs.

“We also announced that the men’s division will walk away with $20,000. 1st prize women’s is 15,000, which is actually a prize money parity with the men’s. So based on the fact that there’s 16 men’s and only 12 women’s, that’s why there’s a difference there. But if we had 16 women’s, there’d be $20,000 for the women. So there’s what we call prize money parity there in those two divisions.”

Meanwhile, Whyte says that rugby enthusiasts around the country should make an effort to watch the games as there won’t be any entry fee required.

He adds this is the best time for spectators to witness their role models, especially the ones from overseas, taking the ground.

The much-anticipated tournament is set to begin on the 19th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.