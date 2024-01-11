Tough pool games for Fiji in Perth 7s

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s training session in Sigatoka [File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side has been drawn in a pool of death in the Perth 7s.

Fiji has been grouped with New Zealand, France and Samoa in Pool C.

HSBC World Sevens Series points leaders Argentina are in Pool A alongside South Africa, Canada and Spain while Pool B will see Australia battling Ireland, Great Britain and USA.

Article continues after advertisement



Fiji Airways Fiji 7s training session in Sigatoka [File Photo]

In the women’s division, the Fijiana are in Pool B alongside Brazil, Spain and France.



[Source: World Rugby]

Pool A sees Australia, Canada, Great Britain and South Africa while New Zealand are in Pool C with USA, Ireland and Japan.

The Perth 7s will kick-off on January 26th.