Te Nana’s son set for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

Former All Blacks 7s skipper and World Rugby commentator, Karl Te Nana’s son is all set for the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s next month.

Renata Te Nana was his dad’s pick to play for the Ambassador All Stars.

The youngster says he looks forward to experiencing the culture and rugby in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it feels like he’s related to the Ambassadors team so he’ll have to go out and deliver.

Young Te Nana will team up with the likes of Semi Kunatani, South Africa’s Kyle Brown and Kenya star Billy Odhiambo.

Three overseas teams will be part of the Coral Coast 7s men’s competition which includes Pacific Nomads, USA Falcons and New Zealand 7s Development.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on January 18.