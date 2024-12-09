South Africa and New Zealand win HSBC SVNS Cape Town titles

[Source: World Rugby]

South Africa’s men’s rugby sevens team delighted a passionate home crowd, securing a 26-14 victory over Olympic champions France to win their first HSBC SVNS Cape Town title since 2015.

The thrilling final saw South Africa overcome a tough French challenge to claim the coveted trophy.

In the women’s final, New Zealand made a stunning comeback from two tries down to defeat the USA 26-12, clinching another impressive win.

Article continues after advertisement

France edged out Australia 17-14 to take the women’s bronze, while Fiji dominated Spain 47-10 in the men’s bronze medal match, repeating their Dubai final performance.

With two rounds completed, New Zealand and Fiji are leading the standings in the women’s and men’s SVNS, respectively, with four rounds remaining before the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles.

The third round of the HSBC SVNS 2025 will take place in Perth from January 24-26.